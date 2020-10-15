What you need to know Oct. 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, October 15.
A cold front will bring big changes today.
Wake-up temps are warm in the 50s to 60s.
A cold front pushing into the Heartland will bring light rain this morning and the afternoon.
Rain amounts will be minor.
High temps this afternoon will be chilly in the low 60s.
Temps will quickly drop by Friday morning.
Some areas could be in the low 30s.
Isolated frost is also possible.
There is a chance for more frost Saturday morning. Wake-up temps will be in the 30s.
Below average temperatures in the 60s stay with us into next week.
The next chance for rain will be in the beginning of next week.
- The Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to take the first steps toward approving Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
- The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census is today and by 5 a.m. Friday for those filling it out online.
- Pacific Gas & Electric began turning off power to more than 50,000 Northern California customers Wednesday evening as dry, windy conditions renewed the threat of fire in a season already marked by deadly, devastating blazes.
- The U.S. Postal Service agreed Wednesday to reverse changes that slowed mail service nationwide.
- A teacher is facing charges of rape after an alleged incident at a Poplar Bluff home.
- Two men are facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Carbondale.
- A Missouri couple has been charged with the death of their emaciated 10-year-old daughter.
- First Lady Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, had tested positive for the coronavirus but has since tested negative
- A Georgia Chick-fil-A employee is being heralded as a hero after saving the life of a child who was choking while in the fast food restaurant’s drive-thru line.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.