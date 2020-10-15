Warmer Morning- Clouds and Rain Arrive

A warmer start to the day with temperatures in the 50s to 60s. Clouds have been moving in and light rain will begin to follow starting this morning and through the afternoon. Rain accumulations will be minor with the passing of this cold front. High temps today will be in the low 60s.
Clouds begin to move out during the afternoon and evening hours. This will allow temperatures to drop quickly by Friday morning. Some areas could even be in the low 30 and may have isolated frost in our northern counties if the winds are light enough. Widespread 30s will occur Saturday morning which will be monitored as another potential frosty start.
Below average temperatures in the 60s stay with us into next week. Our next chance of additional rain will be in the beginning of next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.