Three Rivers College Rodeo

“I love the fact that our home rodeo is so close to home. Because with me being a local, it’s just an hour drive for my parents to hop in a truck and come up here.” Which is why family, is what Barrel Racer Kay Shelley looks forward to seeing. “Growing up, my dads always walked me into the gate. And so having him kind of here, just kind of cheering me on in the stands, that’s mostly what I’m looking forward to.”