Third person arrested in connection to counterfeit money seized in Paducah
Katelynd E. Tucker, 18, of Park Avenue (Source: Paducah)
By Ashley Smith | October 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 4:16 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Katelynd E. Tucker, 18, of Park Avenue is the third person to be arrested in connection with counterfeit money seized last month in Paducah.

Kaleb H. Walker, 24, and a 17-year-old were charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after they were caught with counterfeit money on Sept. 28.

An employee of a business in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road called police at 2:30 p.m. after two men attempted to pay for merchandise with a $20 bill.

The clerk stated that he thought the bill was suspicious.

He marked the bill with a counterfeit detection pen, which identified the bill as counterfeit.

The clerk refused to accept the $20 bill, and the two men took the bill and left the store.

The employee gave the police a description of the men’s car.

Paducah police stopped the car at the corner of Olivet Church and Harris.

A backseat passenger, the 17-year-old juvenile, had in his possession several counterfeit $100, $50, $20 and $5 bills, many of which were printed on one side only.

He was cited on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and released to his father.

Walker, the driver, matched the clerk’s description of the man who tried to pass the counterfeit $20 bill.

He was arrested a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

Tucker was a passenger in the car, but she was not charged at the time.

A search warrant was served on the car, and Det. Eric Taylor located counterfeit $100, $50 and $20 bills in Tucker’s backpack.

A second backpack belonging to Tucker contained a broken pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and numerous syringes.

Taylor then obtained a warrant for Tucker’s arrest.

Tucker was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

