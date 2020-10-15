Third person arrested in connection to counterfeit money seized in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Katelynd E. Tucker, 18, of Park Avenue is the third person to be arrested in connection with counterfeit money seized last month in Paducah.
Kaleb H. Walker, 24, and a 17-year-old were charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument after they were caught with counterfeit money on Sept. 28.
An employee of a business in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road called police at 2:30 p.m. after two men attempted to pay for merchandise with a $20 bill.
The clerk stated that he thought the bill was suspicious.
He marked the bill with a counterfeit detection pen, which identified the bill as counterfeit.
The clerk refused to accept the $20 bill, and the two men took the bill and left the store.
The employee gave the police a description of the men’s car.
Paducah police stopped the car at the corner of Olivet Church and Harris.
A backseat passenger, the 17-year-old juvenile, had in his possession several counterfeit $100, $50, $20 and $5 bills, many of which were printed on one side only.
He was cited on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and released to his father.
Walker, the driver, matched the clerk’s description of the man who tried to pass the counterfeit $20 bill.
He was arrested a charge of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Tucker was a passenger in the car, but she was not charged at the time.
A search warrant was served on the car, and Det. Eric Taylor located counterfeit $100, $50 and $20 bills in Tucker’s backpack.
A second backpack belonging to Tucker contained a broken pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and numerous syringes.
Taylor then obtained a warrant for Tucker’s arrest.
Tucker was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.