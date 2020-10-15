S7HD reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Two cases are from Alexander County, 12 are from Johnson County, two more are in Massac County, another two are in Pulaski County, and 14 are from Union County.
They are reporting a total of 1,522 cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are currently 504 active cases in the region.
S7HD is confirming 15 newly recovered cases in the regions.
Currently, there are 989 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Southern Seven reported 26 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
