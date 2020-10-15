Sen. McConnell votes early in 2020 Election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell voted early in the 2020 General Election on Thursday morning, October 15.
Sen. McConnell cast his ballot at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
The senator’s wife has already voted by mail-in ballot.
The Republican Senate Majority Leader said regardless of party alliance, he encourages everyone eligible to cast their vote in the November 3 election.
“This is a big election, with big stakes for Kentucky and the nation,” said McConnell.
McConnell is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.
The race for U.S. Senate between McConnell and McGrath is being watched closely nationally.
