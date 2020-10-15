Semi hauling square steel tubing crashes, load blocks roadway

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An early morning crash blocked both lanes of KY 93 near the five mile marker, just north of the 903 intersection, in southern Lyon County, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a semi hauling square steel tubing lost its load after the big rig crashed just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 15.
Crews estimated it would take them six hours to clear the tubing scattered along the roadway and to remove the crashed semi.
Both lanes of KY 93 reopened to traffic at 6:45 a.m.
It is not clear if the driver was injured in the crash or what caused it.
