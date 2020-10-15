Pandemic changes Halloween tradition in Anna, Ill.

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Anna Fire Chief Mike Dammerman said his city faced a dilemma. Normally, kids would go to the fire station on Halloween to pick up candy and check out the trucks.
“Our commissioners were trying to come up with a way to still have a Halloween have something for the kids.”
So, this year, Dammerman and his crew will take the Halloween party to them.
“This year we decided the city is going to have it out at our park, city park," he said.
Anna’s fire department will line its trucks up on October 31, creating a one-way drive-thru trick-or-treating experience.
“So instead of the kids getting out or the parents getting out, the firefighters, we will actually go to the vehicles," he said. "We’ll have masks and gloves on and we’ll deliver the children a bag of candy.”
And the chief said this Halloween event isn’t just for Anna residents.
“We’re going to open it up to whoever comes through," he said. "Their kids going to get a bag full of candy.”
“I hope everybody comes out and enjoys it. Hopefully, like I said, bring a little sense of normal to Halloween.”
The hours of trick or treating will run from 5 to 7 p.m.
Along with the drive-thru trick or treating, the city’s Pumpkin Town will also be held in the city park.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.