Paducah Police asking public’s help identifying hotel theft suspect

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect who stole various items from Holiday Inn Riverfront in downtown Paducah on Sept. 14.
The hotel manager contacted the police department to report the theft of computer equipment.
The manager stated that the desk clerk let a man into the lobby just after midnight, after the man stated his key was not working.
The clerk stated that the man sat down at the lobby computer.
He was there until around 12:15 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., when the clerk was called away from the desk by guest.
In the security camera footage, the man can be seen unplugging the computer and taking the tower, monitor, mouse and keyboard, then leaving through the rear door.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity or the theft is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/westky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
