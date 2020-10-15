Notre Dame Regional High School students raise over $220,000

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Notre Dame Regional High School students raised $221,834.80 during their annual Activity Week.
It began with item sales and auctions that started on Friday, September 18 and ended on Saturday, September 26.
Then, the Week of Sunday Dinners began on October 5 and ended on October 8.
They served an average of 1,265 people each night.
“This year’s results are nothing short of amazing,” said Principal Tim Garner. “Fundraising with so many uncertainties was never going to be easy, but our faculty, students, families and the entire Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois communities really stepped up in their support of the high school. We are extremely grateful to all who contributed time, talent, and treasure to this year’s efforts. Notre Dame Regional High School would not be what it is today without the community support. We feel blessed to be a part of this community.”
The Senior Class provided the largest profit per capita raising a total of $73,720.62 bringing in $630.09 per student.
As the winners, Senior Class candidates Jacob Young and Mary Catherine Young were crowned King and Queen at the Activity Week Dance on Saturday night.
All the Activity Week results can be found online at www.notredamehighschool.org/aw2020results.
