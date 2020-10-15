7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, October 15.
The newly diagnosed patients are one woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman in her 60s and one man in his 80s.
All seven patients are currently in isolation.
Currently, 392 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Perry County, Illinois, including 16 deaths.
The health department reports there are 24 active cases and 352 individuals have been released from isolation.
There have been 5,807 negative COVID-19 test results in Perry County.
