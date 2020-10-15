4,015 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. as state reports highest one-day case total

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,015 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, October 15, including 53 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in the Heartland: a woman in her 70s in Jackson County, a woman in her 90s in Jefferson County and a woman in her 70s in Saline County.
According to IDPH, on September 4 they reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 after a slowdown in data processing delayed reporting some additional aggregate numbers. Cases not reported in the previous several days were included in the Sept. 4 total. They said the slowdown did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.
Currently, IDPH reported a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
On Thursday, the health department reported a total of 6,531,009 tests were conducted in the state.
Starting on Thursday, IDPH is including both molecular and antigen tests in the number of statewide total test performed in Illinois. Previously, due to the limited number of antigen tests and limited information about antigen test accuracy, antigen tests were not included in the total number (which comprised less than 1 percent of total tests performed).
