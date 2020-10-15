Mercy Health offering flu shots at drive-thru event

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital is scheduled to hold a drive-thru flu shot event on Monday, October 26.
The social distancing event will be held at Mayfield Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The flu vaccinations are free to those without insurance.
Those with insurance are asked to bring their cards. Most insurance providers and Medicaid cover the cost of flu vaccinations.
Flu shots are available for anyone six-months and older.
No registration is required, but the event is first-come, first-serve and while supplies last.
Participants will be required to stay in their vehicles.
Those walking-up to the event will be asked to social distance under a tent with available seating.
Social distancing, wearing face masks and sanitizing will be enforced.
In addition to this flu clinic, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital is hosting one at the McCracken County Library on Saturday, Oct. 24.
For more information about the flu shot events, click here.
