Sen. McConnell stops in western Ky.

CRITTENDEN and CALDWELL COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made two visits in western Kentucky on Thursday, October 15.
He visited healthcare workers at Crittenden Community Hospital in Marion and Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton.
Senator McConnell thanked the health care workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both locations received money from the CARES Act.
The Crittenden Community Hospital, state and local government and the airport received at total of $7.6 million in relief funding..
The Caldwell Medical Center received $5.2 million.
Since May, Sen. McConnell has visited more than 30 Kentucky healthcare facilities to thank healthcare workers.
