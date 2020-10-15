Heartland student paints COVID-19 mural

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Central Academy student, Khamani Rutherford, wanted to do more than just talk about COVID-19.
“I’m painting a mural about COVID,” he said. “I think what really led me to draw this is just being in class and having to draw with my mask on,” he said.
The 15 year old is painting the mural in the hallway at school as part of a graded class project his teacher assigned.
“He gave me two options to do for our next project and then I asked him for a couple pieces of paper, and this is what I came up with and it,” he said.
The mural is a expressive self-portrait, showing how COVID makes him feel.
“You see the eyes? You see how there all closed, I would say tired, sad,” he said.
Art teacher Lawrence Brookings said about the expressive mural, “It didn’t surprise me one bit and Khamani’s probably tired of hear me says this, but I’ve used the words fearless when I describe him to other people. He’s not afraid to try anything,”
Rutherford said he wants others who walks the halls in the future to know what the pandemic meant to him. “I would want them to remember how it affected them,” he said.
