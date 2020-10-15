Graves County Health Department announces 7 more cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced seven more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 822.
“Continue to use good common sense in order to stay well.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“The habits that we have formed this summer may help us from catching the common cold and other illnesses this winter.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.