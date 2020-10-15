Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold an update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in the past seven days 10,780 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state and 63 additional deaths.
The positivity rate is 17.9 percent
As of Oct. 12, 150,554 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Missouri. A total of 2,442 deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.
At least 2,222,854 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Missouri.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.