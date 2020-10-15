Frost and freeze warnings issued for most of the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A cold front moved through the Heartland today bringing a few showers and cooler temperatures to the area. Skies will begin to clear later this evening and winds will become calm. This will allow for temperatures to fall rapidly towards midnight. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s. This will allow wide spread frost to develop across the Heartland.
Friday will be sunny and cool across the Heartland. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the lower to middle 60s. We will see another chilly night tomorrow night for Heartland Football Friday. Kickoff temperatures will be in the lower 50s with readings falling through the 40s during the games.
