First Alert Thursday Outlook

A cold front is moving through the Heartland today from NW to SE with a band of clouds and mostly light rain showers. Rain is not expected to be heavy, but for many areas it will be the first measurable rainfall of the month. In addition, the front will introduce some much cooler air for the next week or so. Clouds and rainfall will push off to the southeast later today….leaving behind mostly clear and much cooler conditions overnight. With clear skies, dry air and light winds, scattered frost is likely over much of the area by daybreak tomorrow morning, with official Frost Advisories in effect for most of the area. Daybreak lows will likely range from the upper 20s north to mid 30s south.