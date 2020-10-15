First Alert Thursday Outlook

A cold front is moving through the Heartland today from NW to SE with a band of clouds and mostly light rain showers. Rain is not expected to be heavy, but for many areas it will be the first measurable rainfall of the month. In addition, the front will introduce some much cooler air for the next week or so. Clouds and rainfall will push off to the southeast later today….leaving behind mostly clear and much cooler conditions overnight. With clear skies, dry air and light winds, scattered frost is likely over much of the area by daybreak tomorrow morning, with official Frost Advisories in effect for most of the area. Daybreak lows will likely range from the upper 20s north to mid 30s south.
The next couple of days will be cool but dry….but as we get into early next week the pattern is looking a bit more unsettled. There is disagreement on details among models, but it looks like another period of showers is likely from late Sunday thru Tuesday morning or so. Later next week warmer southerly winds return…..which could lead to a chance of thunderstorms along a front about next Friday or so.
