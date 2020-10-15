First Alert: Cold front brings cooler temps, rain chances

(KFVS) - A cold front will bring big changes today.
Wake-up temps are warm in the 50s to 60s.
A cold front pushing into the Heartland will bring light rain this morning and the afternoon.
Rain amounts will be minor.
High temps this afternoon will be chilly in the low 60s.
Temps will quickly drop by Friday morning.
Some areas could be in the low 30s.
Isolated frost is also possible.
There is a chance for more frost Saturday morning. Wake-up temps will be in the 30s.
Below average temperatures in the 60s stay with us into next week.
The next chance for rain will be in the beginning of next week.
