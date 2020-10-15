Egyptian Health Department reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 23 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has five new cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, and White County has 16 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 486 lab confirmed positives, including eight deaths.
White County has had a total of 233 lab-confirmed positives, including one death.
Gallatin County has a total of 106 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
