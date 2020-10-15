Egyptian Health Department reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

Egyptian Health Department reports 23 new cases of COVID-19
Saline County has five new cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, and White County has 16 new cases. (Source: CDC via CNN)
By Ashley Smith | October 15, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 5:55 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 23 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has five new cases, Gallatin County has two new cases, and White County has 16 new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 486 lab confirmed positives, including eight deaths.

White County has had a total of 233 lab-confirmed positives, including one death.

Gallatin County has a total of 106 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.