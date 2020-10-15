Carbondale man sentenced to prison for 2019 shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in a 2019 Carbondale shooting.
Dennis A. Higgins, 33, of Carbondale, was in court on Wednesday, October 14. He was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and 10.5 years for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
Higgins was found guilty by a Jackson County jury on January 24 after a four-day trial.
He was charged after a July 16 shooting incident at The Fields apartment complex in Carbondale. Higgins was one of two men who engaged in a shooting on the property of the apartment complex just before midnight.
Higgins and the other man shot at one another after a verbal altercation in the middle of the street. All of the events were captured on video surveillance cameras.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Jayson Clark was responsible for the prosecution.
