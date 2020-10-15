Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center: Positivity rate increased over last 14 days, along with number of tests performed

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported an increased positivity rate over the past two weeks, along with the number of tests performed.
The health center also reported a decrease in the new cases over the past 14 days.
“This means we have been testing more and unfortunately, we are seeing an increase in the number of positive tests,” the health center posted on Facebook. “Positivity rate is calculated by the number of positive tests vs. the number of tests conducted.”
They said on Thursday, October 15 the local hospitalization rate increased this week. They learned of 16 new people hospitalized due to COVID-19 at some point during their illness.
According to the health center, its total hospitalizations include only those they learn of during case investigations or those that are reported to them directly. Therefore, they said this number is likely higher.
