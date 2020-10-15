Bi-County Health Department reports 84 new COVID-19 cases

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 84 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Franklin County has 60 new cases, and Williamson County has 24.
To date, there have been a total of 1,645 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 778 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 57 deaths in Williamson County and seven deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 1,061 have recovered in Williamson County and 445 have recovered in Franklin County.
