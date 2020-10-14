Williamson Co. Sheriff’s Office to take back unwanted prescription drugs

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the next National Prescription Drug Take Back event.
The sheriff’s office, along with hundreds of other local law enforcement agencies, will host drug collection events on Saturday October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The Williamson Co. event will be in the Administrative Building at 407 N. Monroe Street in Marion.
This event allows people to dispose of unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medication.
This medication will be disposed of by the DEA in an environmentally safe way.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will also allow residents to dispose of needles and “sharps” at the same time.
These sharps must be kept separate from the medications.
The Sheriff’s Office will dispose of the sharps through its Jail contracts.
Other collection sites and additional information can be found at the official DEA site: http://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/
