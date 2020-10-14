What you need to know Oct. 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 14.
Scattered, light fog could be present in some areas of the Heartland this morning.
Wake-up temps are warmer and mild ranging in the 40s.
This afternoon will be sunny and windy with highs in the 70s.
Due to a lack of significant rainfall, conditions remain dry.
The combination of dry and windy conditions increases the risk for fires to spread quickly.
Outdoor burning is strongly not recommended throughout the Heartland.
Tonight, temperatures will be in the 50s.
A cold front could bring light rain into region on Thursday. Only a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch of rain is possible.
High afternoon temperatures on Thursday and throughout next week will be in the low-to-mid 60s.
Cold mornings return on Friday and Saturday.
Isolated frost is possible early Saturday morning.
- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will be back on Capitol Hill today for a shorter but still lengthy confirmation hearing session.
- Facebook says it will ban ads on its platform that discourage vaccinations — with an exception carved out for advocacy ads about government vaccine policies.
- With Election Day just three weeks away, President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden concentrated Tuesday on battleground states both see as critical to clinching an Electoral College victory.
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he’s scheduling a procedural vote on a GOP COVID-19 relief bill next week.
- A man is facing animal cruelty charges after surveillance video showed him throwing a kitten into the air and letting it land on a sidewalk.
- Authorities in Marion Illinois are looking for a missing woman who they believe may be in danger
- Two Heartland members of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D received Medals of Valor. One of them, Master Sergeant Shawn Dougherty, became the first person to receive this award twice.
- Conchata Ferrell, who became known for her role as Berta the housekeeper on TV’s “Two and a Half Men” after a long career as a character actor on stage and in movies, including “Mystic Pizza” and “Network,” has died. She was 77.
- Former Missouri Lieutenant Governor Peter Kinder wants to the Cape Girardeau City Council to take another “shot” at urban deer hunting.
- Mississippi Police say they discovered 37.5 of meth inside a spare tire during a traffic stop.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.