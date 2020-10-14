Turning much cooler tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw very warm and breezy conditions across the Heartland today. This evening will remain breezy and mild with temperatures falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 50s.
A cold front will move towards the Heartland tomorrow. This front will bring clouds early tomorrow along with a few isolated showers. Behind this front much cooler air will filter into the Heartland. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower to middle 60s.
Friday morning and Saturday morning will be quite chilly with low temperatures well down into the 30s. A few areas across the Heartland will likely see a light freeze with a heavy frost likely across most of the Heartland.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.