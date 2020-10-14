Three arrested after attempted armed robbery turns into Marshall County police pursuit

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three Mayfield men were arrested after an attempted armed robbery turned into a police pursuit in Benton Ky.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the attempted armed robbery.
The armed robbery victim was able to provide deputies with a description of both the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.
A detective nearby located their car.
The suspects tried to speed away when another detective intercepted the suspects.
The suspects drove through the yard of a home, towards the detective.
The suspects almost struck another car in the Merrywood community.
They then drove into a dead end street, and pulled into the yard of the last home.
All three suspects tried to escape on foot.
Marshall County Deputies, plus officers from other agencies and K9 units, captured all three suspects.
As a result of this investigation, deputies found several firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana in the suspects possession.
All three suspects were taken into custody and booked into the Marshall County Detention Center.
Ethan Harrison of Mayfield was charged with robbery, 1st degree, possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and fleeing or evading police 2nd degree and drug paraphernalia.
Devin Brown of Mayfield was charged with robbery, 1st degree, possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and fleeing or evading police 2nd degree.
Dalton Brown of Mayfield was charged with robbery, 1st degree, possession of controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment 1st degree and fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on this incident by the Benton Police Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Kentucky State Police and the Marshall County District 2 Constable.
