Southeast Mo. State installs air purifiers in classrooms

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at Southeast Missouri State University can breath a little bit easier.
The university bought more than 250 air purifiers for their classrooms.
“We felt that it was necessary to go one step further and provide these individual units within our classroom facilities," said Director of Facilities Management Angela Meyer.
She said the purifier is portable and simple to use.
“It’s a hepa filter unit. Simply plugs into the wall, circulates the air, filters the air and helps with purifying the air," she explained.
Currently, when students enter a university classroom there are signs posted to remind students to social distance, wear masks and other health and safety precautions. And with the new addition of the air purifier, the university has committed to one more measure to protect the nest.
“These units are designed to stay on 24-7, in order to purify the air and provide clean air for the students," she said.
Because student, faculty and staff safety is the school’s number one priority, the university is taking the pandemic very seriously.
“As we go through using these units, they will be used during not only COVID, but the flu season as well," she said. "With this we have enough filters to last us for 12 months.”
The new air purifiers will be placed in classrooms on the main campus, at the river campus, as well as in classrooms on both the Sikeston and Kennett remote campuses.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.