Saline, Gallatin and White Counites report 13 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a Saline County resident who has passed away due to COVID-19 complications,
The health department also reported 13 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o a male, in his 20s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 50s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
Gallatin County
o a female, in her 30s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 40s, at home and in isolation
o a female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 50s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 60s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 70s, at home and in isolation
White County
o a female, in her 40s, at home and in isolation
o a male, in his 50s, case status in progress
o a female, in her 60s, at home and in isolation
To date, Saline County has had a total of 481 lab confirmed positives, including eight deaths.
White County has had a total of 217 lab-confirmed positives, including one death and Gallatin County has a total of 104 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
