40s This Morning With Isolated Fog

Temperatures slightly warmer this morning ranging in the 40s with mostly clear skies. There will be a few areas that could develop some light fog. Today will be very sunny with wind gusts increasing between 20-30mph tomorrow afternoon. Since we have not had a lot of rain and we have very dry air over the Heartland mixed in with stronger winds, fires may spread easily if you are burning today so we recommend not having one. High temperatures by the afternoon will be in the upper 70s.