40s This Morning With Isolated Fog

Temperatures slightly warmer this morning ranging in the 40s with mostly clear skies. There will be a few areas that could develop some light fog. Today will be very sunny with wind gusts increasing between 20-30mph tomorrow afternoon. Since we have not had a lot of rain and we have very dry air over the Heartland mixed in with stronger winds, fires may spread easily if you are burning today so we recommend not having one. High temperatures by the afternoon will be in the upper 70s.
Tonight, temperatures warm into the 50s and clouds move in ahead of a cold front. Light rain is possible with this front on Thursday that maybe could provide a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch. Starting Thursday, we will have a prolonged period of low to mid 60s in the forecast.
Our next story will be the cold morning temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Early Saturday there is the potential for some isolated frost if the winds are light enough.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.