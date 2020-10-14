Poplar Bluff gym teacher on leave, facing rape charges

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A teacher is facing charges of rape after an alleged incident at a Poplar Bluff home.
Joshua Olsen, 40, was charged with first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and first-degree rape or attempted rape.
The alleged incident happened on October 11.
According to court documents, Olsen knew the victim. That knowledge is not directly connected to his position within the school district.
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs confirmed the victim is a minor.
Poplar Bluff School District Communications/Marketing Director Tim Krakowiak confirmed Olsen is a physical education teacher at the junior high school and has been for the past three years. He said Olsen is currently on leave from his position.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill issued the following statement on Tuesday, October 13:
"The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has notified the school district that a District employee has been arrested on allegations of misconduct with a minor. The alleged misconduct occurred off-campus and away from our schools. After speaking with local law enforcement, we took immediate and substantial steps in response, including ensuring the employee was not on District property and preventing future access to our schools, students, and records.
“The District continues to fully cooperate with the investigation of local law enforcement and the Division of Family Services. As the charges proceed through the criminal justice system, we will monitor the situation closely and take any further necessary actions. The District has a zero-tolerance policy regarding inappropriate contact between staff and minors. Safety is of the utmost importance to our District, and we remain keenly focused on our commitment to provide quality education in a safe environment for all our students.”
Olsen is being held at the Butler County Jail without bond.
In a court appearance, via video, on Wednesday, October 14, a bond change was denied. Olsen did not enter a plea.
A bond reduction hearing was set for Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
