Police warn of drug that resembles children’s vitamins, candy
Reported ecstasy 'pills' seized during a traffic stop resemble children's vitamins or tart candies. (Source: Potosi Police Department/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | October 14, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 9:04 AM

POTOSI, Mo. (KFVS) - Ahead of trick-or-treaters going home-to-home for Halloween candy, police have issued a warning for parents.

Potosi Police recently seized an amount of known narcotics and items similar to children’s vitamins.

The suspect arrested reportedly told police the items were ecstasy ‘pills’.

Some say the photo posted on the police department’s Facebook page also resembles tart candies often found in plastic pre-filled containers.

Investigators have sent the drugs to a crime lab for testing.

Authorities say this is a reminder to look through your child’s candy when they return home from trick-or-treating to make sure candy is safe to eat.

