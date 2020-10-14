Police pursuit leads to the arrest of wanted Water Valley woman

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kathy Baker, 43 after a police pursuit in Water Valley.
On October 13, Deputy Jacob Hamm attempted to stop a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on US 45 South in Water Valley for a traffic violation.
The Impala tried to lose Deputy Hamm by turning onto Depot Street and speeding up to a high rate of speed.
The pursuit continued down Depot Street and onto KY 2422, traveling eastbound.
In the area of KY 2422 and Pea Ridge Road, the Impala ran into a ditch, through a fence and then through a field.
The driver fled in the Impala and ran through another fence and back onto KY 2422.
On Pea Ridge Road, just east of Kingston Road, the driver lost control of the Impala and ran off into a ditch.
Baker was arrested without further incident.
She stated that she fled from deputies because she knew she had warrants out for her arrest.
Baker was lodged in the Graves County Jail and charged with the following offenses:
- speeding wanton endangerment
- police officer fleeing or evading police
- reckless driving criminal mischief
- and other traffic offenses
Baker was also served with a Fulton County Circuit Court Bench Warrant for failure to comply with probation and parole and a Graves County Circuit Court Bench Warrant for failure to appear.
It was also discovered that Baker was wanted out of Pemiscot County, Missouri for a charge of forgery.
