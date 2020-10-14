7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department reported seven additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The diagnosed individuals include one male under the age of 5, one male in his 30s, one female in her 30s, one female in her 40s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 60s and one male in his 70s.
There have been 385 confirmed cases in the county.
Nineteen active cases are being managed, 350 have been released from isolation and 16 people have died.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.