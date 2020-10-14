Missouri Bicentennial Quilt on display at Dunklin Co. Library

Kennett, Mo. (KFVS) - In August of 2021, the state of Missouri will hit its 200th anniversary and to celebrate, a traveling quilt display is making its way through most counties.
“We spent a lot less time thinking about our sameness but rather trying to create opportunities for us to learn about each other and the things that makes all of our counties and communities distinct and different,” Michael Sweeney said.
Michael Sweeney is the Bicentennial Coordinator for the State Historical Society of Missouri. He said Missourians quilted the square for their county.
“We collected submissions, had a total of 203 submissions, a small judging team selected the final blocks out of the 121 that are here and the Missouri Star Quilt Company over the winter of 2019, 2020 sewed the entire thing together,” Sweeney said.
Julie Orf is the Assistant Director of the Dunklin County Library in Kennett. She said she thinks this is the first state display the library has had.
“We are just proud to help display this quilt,” Sweeney said.
They are also putting locally made quilts on display.
“We have a lot of quilters here in Dunklin County and since we have an annual quilt display in October, this was a perfect time for us to do that,” Sweeney said.
Kay Collier said her grandmother was a quilter, which makes her appreciate the art even more.
“I was thrilled I actually had a book to return because I had seen on Facebook that the quilt display was back and I really enjoyed it,” Collier said.
The Bicentennial Quilt will be on display at the Dunklin County Library until October 27.
You can find the quilt tour schedule on the Missouri 2021 website or Facebook page.
