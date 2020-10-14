Impact 100, Rotary gift over 600 books to Perryville Primary Center

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Impact 100 Perry County and the Perryville the Perryville Rotary donated over 600 to the library at Perryville Primary Center.
Impact 100 Perry County is a group of women philanthropists who give collectively to fund positive change in our community.
In March, Impact 100 gifted the new Perryville Primary Center with a $9,000 grant to purchase books for the library.
The center purchases 535 books with the Impact 100 grant.
“I was thrilled to learn that we’d received a grant from Impact 100 Perry County,” she said. “We know that reading well transforms lives, and it’s critical that we develop strong reading skills in young students. The books purchased with through this donation aren’t just bringing joy to children today; these books will help them be better students and learners throughout their education and help them be successful as adults.”
Perryville Rotary donated 129 books to the Primary Center Library, and recently visited school to help catalog the books.
Primary Center Principal Emily Koenig said she is thankful for these donations.
“Community groups like Impact 100 and Rotary that provide books to schools are helping children find the joy in reading, which leads to better literacy. It’s a gift that will last our students a lifetime.”
