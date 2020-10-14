(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday Week 8 kicks off October 16.
Featured games include:
- Caruthersville at East Prairie (Game of the Week)
- St. Clair at Cape Central
- Jefferson C-7 at Chaffee
- Charleston at Scott City
- New Madrid County Central at Sikeston
- Portageville at Kelly
- Jackson at Cardinal Ritter
- Poplar Bluff at Kennett
- Perryville at Dexter
