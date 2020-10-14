Heartland Football Friday Week 8

See the scores and highlights on Heartland News at 10. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Amber Ruch | October 14, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 10:39 AM

(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday Week 8 kicks off October 16.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Featured games include:

  • Caruthersville at East Prairie (Game of the Week)
  • St. Clair at Cape Central
  • Jefferson C-7 at Chaffee
  • Charleston at Scott City
  • New Madrid County Central at Sikeston
  • Portageville at Kelly
  • Jackson at Cardinal Ritter
  • Poplar Bluff at Kennett
  • Perryville at Dexter

Show your team spirit. Send us your photos and videos from the game!

