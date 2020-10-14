Heartland Councilor helps teachers identify student trauma

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston Junior High Counselor Andrea Baker said making sure teachers know how to identify trauma in students is important, especially during COVID.
“Because we’re a trauma-informed school our staff gets training on trauma and what it looks like, the effects of trauma on the student and their behavior,” she said.
Baker said schedule changes in school this year can trigger traumatic events in students' lives. “The social distancing and the isolation and the things that can do to students not only academic performance but their mental and emotional health as well.”
Treatment methods are different from student to student.
“We might have different forms of masks that they can wear that are a little bit lighter weight or if a student needs some time to breath or escape a situation where they’re feeling trigged by trauma we have plans in place,” she said.
Eighth-grade student, Jajuan Robinson, stated he worries more. “Yes, it’s been stressful you never know if anybody in school might have it and say if you’re around them and you have to go home, I don’t want to go back to online school.”
Baker said she wants the student to know they can lean on them anytime.
“We’re offering a lot of help for students," she said.
