Groundbreaking ceremony for $19M wastewater treatment plant planned

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for a new wastewater plant and office on Friday, October 16.
The ceremony, complete with gold shovels, will begin at 11 a.m. behind Major Custom Cable in Fruitland.
Officials will be breaking ground on a more than $19 million, two year project.
During the first year, crews will complete constructing a wastewater plant and new office.
The following year, crews will connect 1,200 to 1,500 customers to the new system.
Currently, the Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District serves approximately 1,000 customers.
Funding for the project came from a rural development grant and loan.
