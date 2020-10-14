Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to return holding in-person briefings on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14.
Gov. Pritzker is no longer in isolation after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,851 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday.
A total of 324,743 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 9,026 deaths.
Currently, a total of 6,411,254 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
