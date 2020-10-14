Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a virtual briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14.
Governor Beshear continues to hold briefings remotely from the Governor’s Mansion while in quarantine after he and his family were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 776 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Tuesday.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is 4.59 percent.
A total of 81,691 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,269 deaths and 13,986 recoveries.
Currently, 1,706,551 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
