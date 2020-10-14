First Alert: Last warm afternoon ahead of cold front

(KFVS) - Scattered, light fog could be present in some areas of the Heartland this morning.
Wake-up temps are warmer and mild ranging in the 40s.
This afternoon will be sunny and windy with highs in the 70s.
Due to a lack of significant rainfall, conditions remain dry.
The combination of dry and windy conditions increases the risk for fires to spread quickly.
Outdoor burning is strongly not recommended throughout the Heartland.
Some communities have issued burn bans due to the fire danger.
Tonight, temperatures will be in the 50s.
A cold front could bring light rain into region on Thursday. Only a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch of rain is possible.
High afternoon temperatures on Thursday and throughout next week will be in the low-to-mid 60s.
Cold mornings return on Friday and Saturday.
Isolated frost is possible early Saturday morning.
