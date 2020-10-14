FIRE DANGER TODAY

The fire danger for today will increase through the second half of the day as winds get stronger. Winds could gust up to 30 to 35 mph in some areas this afternoon and evening. Please do not burn today! Highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. Lows tonight will not be as chilly, thanks the wind and clouds moving into the area. Lows tonight will be in the 50s in most areas. We are tracking some light scattered showers through the day on Thursday. Temperatures will turn cooler again behind the front. A frost and possible freeze expected in many areas by Friday morning.