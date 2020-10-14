2 facing murder charges in August Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men are facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in August.
The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced that Devale L. Johnson, 23, of Carbondale, and Victor R. Purdiman, 30, of Paducah, Kentucky, were arrested on warrants charging them with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
On August 17, 2020, Carbondale Police were dispatched to a residence on Robert A. Stalls Avenue for a complaint of shots fired.
Jamonte Allison, Sr. was taken by ambulance to a Carbondale hospital where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
On October 2, 2020, arrest warrants were issued for Johnson and Purdiman and bond was set at $1 million each.
Johnson and Purdiman were arrested on Tuesday, October 13 in Orange County, Florida.
The investigation is being pursued by the Carbondale Police Department.
