2020 Census due October 15th

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The decision to move the 2020 Census deadline forward impacts the Heartland.
According to Shawnna Rhine with the Southern Seven Health Department, events to help people fill out the census had to be canceled because of the deadline shift.
“Our plans have changed completely," said Rhine. “So we were hoping that this next month, that we could really do a final push on education and getting people to understand that it’s so important to do their census not just for themselves but for their families over the next ten years.”
The deadline is now Thursday, October 15 and Friday, October 16th at 5:00 a.m. for those filling it out online.
According to Rhine, only 54 percent of people in southern seven counties responded to the 2020 Census. That’s down about five percent from 2010.
“We are concerned that agencies in our area, meal programs in our area, our hospitals, our schools, our infrastructure like our roads and our bridges, that they will all be affected, underfunded or cut completely over the next ten years," said Rhine.
“There’s certainly a sense of urgency," said Melissa Stickel, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri Executive Director.
According to Stickel, Cape Girardeau County’s response rate is about 68 percent as of October 14th.
“There’s an opportunity still for us to get our numbers up particularly here in Cape Girardeau County but also in the surrounding regions. We have some rural areas that are barely hitting 30, 40 percent response rate, and that’s really bringing the whole entire state of Missouri down," she said.
Rhine recommends everyone reach out to family and friends to make sure they completed the Census and offer any help if needed.
“Please get your census done, let the government know that you’re here, and that you do need those services for the next years ahead," said Rhine.
For help filling out the 2020 Census, contact your local health department. To submit it online, visit my2020census.gov.
Paper responses must be postmarked by Thursday, October 15th. Internet responses will be accepted until 5 am CST on Friday, October 16th.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.