Bi-County Health reports 1 more death, 40 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the Franklin- Williamson County region on Wednesday.
A female over the age of 100 from a long term care facility in Williamson County died of a COVID-19 related illness.
The positive individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One child under 10, one teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 50s, and two in their 60s
- Males: One child under 10, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s, and one in their 70s
Williamson County
- Females: Three in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
- Males: Two teenagers, three in their 20s, four in their 40s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
To date, there have been a total of 1,623 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 719 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19 including 57 deaths in Williamson County and seven deaths in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 1,061 have recovered in Williamson County and 445 have recovered in Franklin County.
