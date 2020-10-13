What you need to know Oct. 13

What you need to know Oct. 13
It's feeling more like pumpkin season! (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Marsha Heller | October 13, 2020 at 3:24 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 3:24 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 13.

First Alert Weather

Grab a jacket before heading out the door this morning. Wake-up temps are chilly in the low-to-mid 40s. Temps in the upper 30s is possible in some northern counties.

Isolated light to patchy fog will be present in some areas during the pre-dawn hours.

This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Temps will dip into the 40s overnight.

Wednesday will be breezy, but sunny with mild temps in the 70s.

A secondary cold front will push through the Heartland on Thursday, which could bring a few light showers.

It will be noticeably cooler Friday morning with wake-up temps in the mid-to-low 30s.

Below average afternoon highs in the 60s return over the weekend and into early next week.

Making headlines

  • A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.
  • The questioning phase of the Supreme Court nomination hearing for Amy Coney Barrett begins today.
  • President Trump returned to the campaign trail with his first appearance at a rally in Orlando, Florida since he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1.
  • Joe Biden made two campaign stops Monday in Ohio, attempting to expand the battleground map.
  • In a video update posted to social media, Representative Mike Bost says he still has a few minor symptoms, but says his health is improving after testing positive for COVID-19.

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.