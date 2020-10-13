What you need to know Oct. 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, October 13.
Grab a jacket before heading out the door this morning. Wake-up temps are chilly in the low-to-mid 40s. Temps in the upper 30s is possible in some northern counties.
Isolated light to patchy fog will be present in some areas during the pre-dawn hours.
This afternoon will be sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Temps will dip into the 40s overnight.
Wednesday will be breezy, but sunny with mild temps in the 70s.
A secondary cold front will push through the Heartland on Thursday, which could bring a few light showers.
It will be noticeably cooler Friday morning with wake-up temps in the mid-to-low 30s.
Below average afternoon highs in the 60s return over the weekend and into early next week.
- A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.
- The questioning phase of the Supreme Court nomination hearing for Amy Coney Barrett begins today.
- President Trump returned to the campaign trail with his first appearance at a rally in Orlando, Florida since he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1.
- Joe Biden made two campaign stops Monday in Ohio, attempting to expand the battleground map.
- In a video update posted to social media, Representative Mike Bost says he still has a few minor symptoms, but says his health is improving after testing positive for COVID-19.
- A week-long human trafficking sting led by the FBI has resulted in 28 arrests, including University of Nevada football player Chris Green.
- Authorities were trying Friday to determine who taped razor blades to the bottom of a Trump 2020 campaign sign, slicing the fingers of a worker tasked with removing signs that were too close to a roadway in southeast Michigan.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was taken out of context in a Trump campaign ad.
