Warm and windy tomorrow. Elevated fire danger.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. After a very pleasant day across the area we will enjoy a calm evening. Temperatures will remain comfortable falling into the lower 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will drop into the lower to middle 40s.
Wednesday will be sunny and warmer across the area. We will see winds gusting at time during the afternoon hours between 25 and 30 miles per hour. Because of this along with the dry vegetation, there is an elevated fire danger.
Thursday a cold front will move into the area bringing cooler temperatures along with a few isolated showers. Highs will be much cooler, in the 60s. Thursday night we will see temperatures fall well down into the upper 30s and lower 40s. If the winds decrease enough, we could see patchy frost Friday morning.
