68th COVID-19 case reported in Reynolds Co.

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported its 68 positive case of COVID-19.
Health Department staff is working in coordination with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to determine any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed.
If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
The health department urges the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions.
